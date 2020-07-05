Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four men died and a woman was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines early Sunday. Des Moines Police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park. The Volkswagen Golf caught fire after crashing into a tree with five people inside. An officer responding to the crash was able to pull a 22-year-old woman from the wreck. Police said she was in serious condition at a hospital. Police said the vehicle’s 22-year-old driver and three passengers, ages 22, 23 and 24, died in the crash. Their names weren’t immediately released.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa reported another 321 coronavirus cases Sunday to give the state 31,243 cases of COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Public Health said that as of 10 a.m. Sunday 721 people with COVID-19 had died since the outbreak began. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Of all the people who have tested positive in Iowa, 24,671 have recovered. A total of 332,114 people have been tested in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Police say an Iowa man who successfully sued one of his sons for the shooting death of his wife has been assaulted by his other son. The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Billy Dean Carter was arrested Wednesday and charged with assaulting his father, 74-year-old Bill Carter. Police say the younger Carter knocked his father to the ground and kicked him twice on a road near the elder father's home following an argument. In 2017, a jury ordered another of Bill Carter's sons, Jason Carter, to pay $10 million to the estate of of his mother, 68-year-old Shirley, who died in 2015 from two gunshot wounds fired by a rifle. Jason Carter was later acquitted of murder in the case.