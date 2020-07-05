Advertisement

Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond

This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Tou Thao. Thao and two other Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder in the case of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by the Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Tou Thao. Thao and two other Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder in the case of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by the Minneapolis police officers on May 25.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd has been released from jail.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Tou Thao posted $750,000 bond on Saturday.

He’s the third former officer accused in Floyd’s death to be released on bond; former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were also released on bond.

All four officers on the scene of Floyd’s death have been fired and face criminal charges.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck, remains in police custody. He’s charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Thao is scheduled to appear in court on September 11 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

