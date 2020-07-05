Advertisement

Doctors say traditional Fourth of July parties could be dangerous this year because of COVID-19.

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As positive coronavirus cases keep going up in Eastern Iowa, medical experts say the normal big, busy Fourth of July parties could lead to another surge.

Chief Medical Officer of University of Iowa Health Care, Dr. Theresa Brennan, says it’s best if people celebrate in a smaller, safer way. If people do choose to get together in big groups, experts say try not to share food, stay outdoors if possible, and remember to social distance. “I think this is an opportunity for the virus, as it has, to really take. You know the virus doesn’t know it’s a national holiday,” says Dr. Brennan. She says it is better to gather outdoors than indoors, but people still need to stay six feet apart from others.

But warnings from doctors aren’t stopping some families from wanting to celebrate traditionally, even though most of the local fireworks shows were canceled or postponed. Families are still doing their best to celebrate the holiday. Bridgette Robinson from Cedar Rapids used the holiday to launch her new party planning business, Have a Blast Parties, with an outdoor celebration at Ellis Park. She says trying to hold a party and still stay safe from COVID-19 isn’t easy, but she thinks that’s what people need right now. “Because Cedar Rapids canceled everything, I felt like this was a good time to show what I can offer, and have people come out and enjoy the fun, and bring the community back together. After COVID, it’s terrible,” says Robinson. She took action to stay safe by individually wrapping food and encouraging guests to social distance.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One injured in motorcycle accident near Urbana Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person was injured in motorcycle accident near Urbana Road Saturday

News

"Salute to America's Veterans" event in Amana aims to become annual event

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new Independence Day event in the Amana Colonies aims to become an annual tradition for families across Iowa.

News

Teen drowns at Lake Delhi

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 17-year-old died after drowning at Lake Delhi Friday.

News

“Salute to America’s Veterans” event aims to become annual celebration in Amana Colonies

Updated: 5 hours ago
A new Independence Day event in the Amana Colonies aims to become an annual tradition for families across Iowa.

Latest News

News

17-year-old dies after drowning at Lake Delhi

Updated: 7 hours ago
A 17-year-old died after drowning at Lake Delhi Friday.

National

Officer shot and killed, suspect found dead in Ohio

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Police in Ohio say an intoxicated gunman holding a beer shot and killed an officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a store parking lot early Saturday morning.

Iowa

“Buck Moon” eclipse takes place Saturday night, but extremely faint

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Maybe you’ve heard about a lunar eclipse that is coinciding with the July 4th holiday this year, but the results this time will likely be a little underwhelming compared to other eclipses.

National

Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer
The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname.

Iowa

Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported as holiday weekend begins

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several hundred more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported since Friday morning as the Independence Day holiday weekend got underway across the state, according to public health officials.

Iowa

Helicopter crash near Des Moines airport injures one

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCCI
A helicopter crash near the Des Moines International Airport resulted in injuries to one person, fire department officials said.