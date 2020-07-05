Doctors say traditional Fourth of July parties could be dangerous this year because of COVID-19.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As positive coronavirus cases keep going up in Eastern Iowa, medical experts say the normal big, busy Fourth of July parties could lead to another surge.

Chief Medical Officer of University of Iowa Health Care, Dr. Theresa Brennan, says it’s best if people celebrate in a smaller, safer way. If people do choose to get together in big groups, experts say try not to share food, stay outdoors if possible, and remember to social distance. “I think this is an opportunity for the virus, as it has, to really take. You know the virus doesn’t know it’s a national holiday,” says Dr. Brennan. She says it is better to gather outdoors than indoors, but people still need to stay six feet apart from others.

But warnings from doctors aren’t stopping some families from wanting to celebrate traditionally, even though most of the local fireworks shows were canceled or postponed. Families are still doing their best to celebrate the holiday. Bridgette Robinson from Cedar Rapids used the holiday to launch her new party planning business, Have a Blast Parties, with an outdoor celebration at Ellis Park. She says trying to hold a party and still stay safe from COVID-19 isn’t easy, but she thinks that’s what people need right now. “Because Cedar Rapids canceled everything, I felt like this was a good time to show what I can offer, and have people come out and enjoy the fun, and bring the community back together. After COVID, it’s terrible,” says Robinson. She took action to stay safe by individually wrapping food and encouraging guests to social distance.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.