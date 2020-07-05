Demonstrators call on lawmakers to remove specific statues on capitol grounds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds of people gathered on the grounds of the Iowa State Capitol on Saturday to draw attention to certain monuments which they said would make some feel unwelcome in the state.

According to television station KCCI, Seeding Sovereignty, an indigenous women-led collective, organized the demonstration, including delivering a letter to lawmakers that called on them to get rid of some of the statues displayed on the grounds. Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad was present to receive the letter.

A statue on the west entrance to the statehouse shows “a group consisting of a father and a son guided by a friendly Indian in search of a home,” according to the state’s website. However, Christine Nobiss, a member of the collective, disagreed with that sentiment.

“This is not the story of this state,” Nobiss said. “We did not have friendly Indians showing the way to people. We had settler invaders.”

Other speakers said they were not trying to rewrite history, but instead wanted the truth of what happened to be depicted.

Another monument mentioned by demonstrators was one of Christopher Columbus on the south side of the statehouse.

