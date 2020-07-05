Advertisement

Court Documents: Man used hammer in girlfriend’s death

Investigators were digging on Thursday at an Evansdale property that authorities say is connected to the disappearance of two people from Chino Valley, Arizona.
Published: Jul. 5, 2020
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Arizona woman who was found buried with her stepfather in Evansdale appears to have been killed with a hammer according to court documents.

The bodies of 28-year-old Elissa Landry and 45-year-old David Batten were found buried in her Subaru Forester on Timber Oak Road back in May.

Waterloo police arrested 24-year-old Mitchell Mincks on a federal probation warrant in rural Black Hawk County on April 28th. He was the boyfriend of Elissa Landry and is a person of interest in the disappearances.

Mitchell Mincks, suspect in connection with a missing persons case in Arizona.
Mitchell Mincks, suspect in connection with a missing persons case in Arizona.(KCRG)

The documents allege that Mincks used a sledge hammer to kill her. Officers found a photo with a small hammer at Batten’s home but were unable to actually find it. Police also say that Mincks tried to coverup blood at the crime scene. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that Mincks has been charged with murder.

