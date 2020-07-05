Court Documents: Man used hammer in girlfriend’s death

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Arizona woman who was found buried with her stepfather in Evansdale appears to have been killed with a hammer according to court documents.

The bodies of 28-year-old Elissa Landry and 45-year-old David Batten were found buried in her Subaru Forester on Timber Oak Road back in May.

Waterloo police arrested 24-year-old Mitchell Mincks on a federal probation warrant in rural Black Hawk County on April 28th. He was the boyfriend of Elissa Landry and is a person of interest in the disappearances.

Mitchell Mincks, suspect in connection with a missing persons case in Arizona. (KCRG)

The documents allege that Mincks used a sledge hammer to kill her. Officers found a photo with a small hammer at Batten’s home but were unable to actually find it. Police also say that Mincks tried to coverup blood at the crime scene. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that Mincks has been charged with murder.

