City address empty buildings in Northeast Cedar Rapids

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Collins Community Credit Union’s massive new building is located right off Blairs Ferry Road on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids but that also means its old home, off 42nd, is now being left empty causing some concern for neighbors.

“It could be made into something for the community,” said Cedar Rapids resident Laura Fausnaugh.

This isn’t the only empty building on the Northeast side, there are a number of them, including the Community bank just a few blocks away. City leaders, however, said these empty buildings are more like empty slates for someone else to move.

“It’s a change that’s occurring in the market and we’re going to see more and more of that as companies change because of COVID and maybe getting smaller,” said City Council member Scott Olson.

Olson said that change in the market is likely to continue. Being the architect for the building himself he said he’d like to see it repurposed.

“Some buildings are easier to convert than others,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how this complex can be revitalized.

Cedar Rapids Residents we spoke with Saturday had plenty of ideas on how that space could be used.

“I think it would be a nice spot for homeless people to gather,” said 10-year-old Nicholas Larson.

“As a bank member, I’d like to see them do something good with the building,” said Josh Sladek.

“It could be made into a community center for youth,” said Fausnaugh.

“I think it would be cool if it were some sort of a community center that everybody could access,” said 11-year-old Holly Larson.

