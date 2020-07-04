Advertisement

Staying safe in the heat

Temperatures are heating up around the region.
Temperatures are heating up around the region.(WDBJ7 Weather)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With temperatures staying pretty consistent in the upper 80s, and low 90s over the next week here are some tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

First, is to make sure you are constantly hydrating, especially if you spending an extended amount of time outside. Make sure to dress for the hot temperatures, in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. The sun is more likely to reflect off of lightly colored clothes, than dark-colored clothing.

If you work outside or are planning to spend some time outside, make sure to take breaks in the shade, or even better inside with air conditioning. Temperatures can also rise quickly inside a vehicle, make sure to check the backseat before leaving your car. When it is 80 degrees outside, your car can reach 99 degrees within 10 minutes.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat and humidity continue, pop-up storms possible

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Heat and humidity continue to be the story heading into the evening hours. Because of that combination, a few areas have seen some pop-up storms.

Forecast

No fireworks from the atmosphere this evening

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Red, white, and blue…and warm and humid for Independence Day.

Forecast

Seasonably warm and humid for the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
The 4th of July weekend will look and feel just like you'd expect for the holiday.

Water Cooler

Classic July pattern setting in

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
July tends to be our hottest month on average and the weather pattern setting in really looks typical for this time of year.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot, humid, and dry through the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Hot, humid, and dry conditions continue across eastern Iowa through the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Hot and dry holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot and dry holiday weekend.

Forecast

Warm and Muggy Through the 4th of July

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Water Cooler

Beyond the Weather: July planets

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
During the month of July, we have a chance to see several planets.

Forecast

Warm and humid for a while

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
July is here and our weather will feel like it for some time.

Forecast

Isolated showers to start, warmer and humid this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a decent day overall. There's only a low chance of a morning shower.