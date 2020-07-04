Staying safe in the heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With temperatures staying pretty consistent in the upper 80s, and low 90s over the next week here are some tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

First, is to make sure you are constantly hydrating, especially if you spending an extended amount of time outside. Make sure to dress for the hot temperatures, in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. The sun is more likely to reflect off of lightly colored clothes, than dark-colored clothing.

If you work outside or are planning to spend some time outside, make sure to take breaks in the shade, or even better inside with air conditioning. Temperatures can also rise quickly inside a vehicle, make sure to check the backseat before leaving your car. When it is 80 degrees outside, your car can reach 99 degrees within 10 minutes.

