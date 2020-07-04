“Salute to America’s Veterans” event aims to become annual celebration in Amana Colonies

AMANA COLONIES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Independence Day event in the Amana Colonies aims to become an annual tradition for families across Iowa.

It's called "Salute to America's Veterans." Saturday, a few active and former military members, and their families, walked through Main Street in Amana. Those watching seemed to stay in small groups to help practice social distancing. One family tells TV9 they always spend time in the Amana's on July 4th, so they plan to come back each year there is a parade.

Live music will also be performed as part of the day. That will happen from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.