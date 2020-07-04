Public health officials urge people to be cautious during Fourth of July weekend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County added 31 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday. The total in the county now stands at 610. That number has jumped by 105 cases in just the last 72 hours.

Mary Rose Corrigan, a public health specialist with the Dubuque Public Health Department, said health officials are concerned that people might not take this seriously during the Fourth of July weekend.

”It is important to be mindful to keep up physical distancing and all the public health measures we have been recommending, including mask-wearing, staying six feet away, and washing your hands,” she said.

They are recommending people to not attend large community events.

”We recommend staying home and creating your own Fourth of July fun either with a few limited number of friends, or neighbors or your own family in your own neighborhood, front driveway, outdoors where you can maintain safe distance and not worry about good air circulation and transmission,” Corrigan said.

Organizers of Dubuque’s second-longest festival have altered their Fourth of July celebrations to follow safety guidelines. The Mathias Ham Historic Site’s Ice Cream Social event has been going on for 57 years.

Victoria Cote, a historic site coordinator, said it is always a large event.

”We usually have cannons here, and demonstrators, the home-made ice cream as well as cakes and hot dogs, you know, the whole nine yards,” she said. “With COVID and the nervousness about large crowds we decided that we were just gonna pair it down this year.”

They will only be allowing 15 people inside the house at any time.

”It is a hybrid between a self-guided and a guided tour so therefore you can move in and out of the rooms at your own comfort level depending on the number of people in the house at any given time,” she mentioned.

Employees will be wearing masks and upping sanitation across the area.

Cote said she is glad to at least be able to give people an option to celebrate the Fourth.

“The fact that we have been able to do this even in such a small capacity it means a lot to us that we are not disappointing the community by not having some sort of 4th of July event,” she said.

