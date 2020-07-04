Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported as holiday weekend begins

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Several hundred more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported since Friday morning as the Independence Day holiday weekend got underway across the state, according to public health officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 567 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 30,922. 24,526 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 283.

One more death was reported in Polk County in association with the novel coronavirus. The total number of fatalities is now 721.

134 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, a net decrease of 12 in the last 24 hours. 40 of those patients are in intensive care units, which is unchanged. 16 are on ventilators, a decrease of four since Friday. 18 new patients were admitted to hospitals since Friday, lower than the 32 that were admitted in the previous reporting period.

An additional 7,012 tests were reported by public and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positive rate for that period was 8.1%. A total of 327,936 tests have been processed since the pandemic began.

