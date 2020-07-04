Advertisement

Officer shot and killed, suspect found dead in Ohio

(Pixabay/MGN)
(Pixabay/MGN)(KWQC)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an intoxicated gunman holding a beer shot and killed an officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a store parking lot early Saturday morning.

The police chief of Toledo said at a news conference that Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Witnesses told police the gunman shot the officer and then went into a wooded area.

The gunman was later found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was only described as a 57-year-old white man.

The chief says Dia is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old child.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

Iowa

“Buck Moon” eclipse takes place Saturday night, but extremely faint

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Maybe you’ve heard about a lunar eclipse that is coinciding with the July 4th holiday this year, but the results this time will likely be a little underwhelming compared to other eclipses.

National

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
The driver was in custody, Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said. Charges had not been filed as of Saturday morning.

Coronavirus

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Latest News

National

Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer
The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname.

Iowa

Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported as holiday weekend begins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several hundred more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported since Friday morning as the Independence Day holiday weekend got underway across the state, according to public health officials.

Iowa

Helicopter crash near Des Moines airport injures one

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCCI
A helicopter crash near the Des Moines International Airport resulted in injuries to one person, fire department officials said.

Coronavirus

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CARA ANNA
More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.

National

Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8.

National

Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
Elevating a message of personal responsibility over statewide crackdowns on businesses and requirements for people in public spaces has been a consistent approach among certain governors during the coronavirus crisis.