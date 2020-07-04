Advertisement

No fireworks from the atmosphere this evening

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Red, white, and blue…and warm and humid for Independence Day.

Most areas will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures soaring well into the 80s with some low 90s possible. An extremely isolated shower or storm is possible during peak heating both today and tomorrow, but the vast majority of areas will stay dry.

Sunday is pretty much just like Saturday, which will become a theme as we go through the week.

Currently, the best shot at showers and storms appear to be on Tuesday, followed by additional chances on Thursday and Friday. The overriding theme through the 9-day is summer-like conditions: warm, with a general increasing trend in humidity toward the middle part of the week, which leads to an increase in heat index values then as well.

Good luck to all air conditioners!

