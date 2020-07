CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Kennedy extended its winning streak to four games after sweeping Dubuque Wahlert in a doubleheader on Friday, 1-0 and 3-0.

In the second game, pitcher Mary Krystofiak threw a one-hitter.

The Cougars improved to 13-1 overall, while Wahlert fell to 7-8 on the season.

