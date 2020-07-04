Advertisement

Helicopter crash near Des Moines airport injures one

Emergency responders tend to the scene of a helicopter crash in Des Moines on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Emergency responders tend to the scene of a helicopter crash in Des Moines on Friday, July 3, 2020.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A helicopter crash near the Des Moines International Airport resulted in injuries to one person, fire department officials said.

According to television station KCCI, the crash took place at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3. The Des Moines Fire Department said that the sole occupant of the private helicopter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash occurred near the corner of Army Post Road and Iowa Highway 28, outside of the airport’s security fence. There were no disruptions to airport operations as a result of the incident.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

