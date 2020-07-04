Advertisement

Heat and humidity continue, pop-up storms possible

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat and humidity continue to be the story heading into the evening hours. Because of that combination, a few areas have seen some pop-up storms. They will not be widespread and should dissipate by around 9 pm tonight.

Overnight, lows will be in the upper 60s, but dew points will be very close to that. Combine that with a light east wind and some area could see some patchy fog overnight and through tomorrow morning. Any fog should dissipate quickly in the morning.

Tomorrow is going to be very similar to today, highs on either side of 90, heat index values in the low to mid-90s, and a slight chance for pop up storms in the afternoon.

The hot and humid trend continues through next week. The next best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and could linger into next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Heat, humidity, and the chance for pop up storms Sunday.

Water Cooler

Staying safe in the heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
With temperatures staying pretty consistent in the upper 80s, and low 90s over the next week here are some tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

Forecast

No fireworks from the atmosphere this evening

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Red, white, and blue…and warm and humid for Independence Day.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
A good deal of sunshine and an isolated storm possible for your 4th.

Latest News

Forecast

Seasonably warm and humid for the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
The 4th of July weekend will look and feel just like you'd expect for the holiday.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
Weather Update for Friday at 3:30 p.m. - The 4th of July weekend will look and feel just like you'd expect for the holiday.

Water Cooler

Classic July pattern setting in

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
July tends to be our hottest month on average and the weather pattern setting in really looks typical for this time of year.

Forecast

Hot, humid, and dry through the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Hot, humid, and dry conditions continue across eastern Iowa through the holiday weekend.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT
Hot, humid, and dry conditions through the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Hot and dry holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot and dry holiday weekend.