Heat and humidity continue, pop-up storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat and humidity continue to be the story heading into the evening hours. Because of that combination, a few areas have seen some pop-up storms. They will not be widespread and should dissipate by around 9 pm tonight.

Overnight, lows will be in the upper 60s, but dew points will be very close to that. Combine that with a light east wind and some area could see some patchy fog overnight and through tomorrow morning. Any fog should dissipate quickly in the morning.

Tomorrow is going to be very similar to today, highs on either side of 90, heat index values in the low to mid-90s, and a slight chance for pop up storms in the afternoon.

The hot and humid trend continues through next week. The next best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and could linger into next Saturday.

