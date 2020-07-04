Advertisement

Former Iowa City West prep Mason Koch excited to become rugby pro

Former Iowa City West prep Mason Koch was drafted by Austin in the Major League Rugby draft back in June.
Former Iowa City West prep Mason Koch was drafted by Austin in the Major League Rugby draft back in June.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mason Koch was known for playing football when he was at Iowa City West. He also wrestled and played baseball. Then in his sophomore year, he gave up wrestling, but wanted to fill the void. He decided to give rugby a try.

“I knew it was a lot of fun to watch and I knew it was something I’d be pretty decent at,” Koch said. “I definitely fell in love with it right away.”

Koch played rugby his final three years of high school. For college, his original plan was to play football and rugby at Dartmouth. When he arrived on campus, he was recovering from an ACL injury and it was easier making the transition over to rugby. He quickly made the decision to focus solely on rugby.

“I’m happy I did, for sure,” Koch said.

Koch led Dartmouth to four Ivy League championships and was a two-time captain.

His playing career will continue beyond the college level. In early June, Koch was drafted in the first ever professional draft by Major League Rugby. He was one of just 24 players selected in the draft out of 400 applicants. He was selected by the Austin Gilgronis with the 16th overall pick. He was asked if he ever saw himself playing rugby professionally.

“If you had asked me a couple of years ago, I probably would’ve said no,” Koch said. “But thanks to the way it’s growing in the states, it’s a possibility and I’m really happy about it.”

Major League Rugby canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jefferson gets two wild wins against No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Cedar Rapids Jefferson swept No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead on Friday with a pair of 2-1 victories.

Sports

Kennedy shuts out Wahlert in doubleheader sweep

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Cedar Rapids Kennedy held Dubuque Wahlert scoreless while sweeping Friday's doubleheader.

Panthers

7 UNI Panther athletes, 1 staff have COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Seven UNI Panther student-athletes and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 following voluntary workouts at campus facilities.

Sports

East Buchanan gets one against No. 8 Lisbon in doubleheader

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
East Buchanan split its doubleheader with No. 8 Lisbon on Thursday.

Latest News

Sports

West Delaware and Clear Creek-Amana split doubleheader

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
West Delaware and Clear Creek-Amana split their doubleheader matchup on Thursday.

Sports

East Buchanan takes one against No. 8 Lisbon

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

West Delaware and CCA split doubleheader

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Eliezer De Los Santos adjusting to new life in America both on and off the field

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT
|
By Michael OBrien
Regina shortstop Eliezer De Los Santos is quite the spectacle to see on the baseball diamond, his natural abilities were sharpened by training every day while growing up in the Dominican Republic. De Los Santos moved to America last September, in the hopes of one day returning home as a professional

Sports

Eliezer De Los Santos adjusting to life in America both on and off the field

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Western Dubuque baseball season suspended mid-game over COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
An eastern Iowa high school’s baseball team saw its season abruptly put on hold on Wednesday night due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.