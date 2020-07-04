Former Iowa City West prep Mason Koch excited to become rugby pro

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mason Koch was known for playing football when he was at Iowa City West. He also wrestled and played baseball. Then in his sophomore year, he gave up wrestling, but wanted to fill the void. He decided to give rugby a try.

“I knew it was a lot of fun to watch and I knew it was something I’d be pretty decent at,” Koch said. “I definitely fell in love with it right away.”

Koch played rugby his final three years of high school. For college, his original plan was to play football and rugby at Dartmouth. When he arrived on campus, he was recovering from an ACL injury and it was easier making the transition over to rugby. He quickly made the decision to focus solely on rugby.

“I’m happy I did, for sure,” Koch said.

Koch led Dartmouth to four Ivy League championships and was a two-time captain.

His playing career will continue beyond the college level. In early June, Koch was drafted in the first ever professional draft by Major League Rugby. He was one of just 24 players selected in the draft out of 400 applicants. He was selected by the Austin Gilgronis with the 16th overall pick. He was asked if he ever saw himself playing rugby professionally.

“If you had asked me a couple of years ago, I probably would’ve said no,” Koch said. “But thanks to the way it’s growing in the states, it’s a possibility and I’m really happy about it.”

Major League Rugby canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

