Advertisement

Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure

Cleveland Indians second baseman Christian Arroyo tosses a ball coming off the field during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
Cleveland Indians second baseman Christian Arroyo tosses a ball coming off the field during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname.

The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to “making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality.” The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905.  

The move mirrors one by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name.

In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Updated: moments ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

National

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The driver was in custody, Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said. Charges had not been filed as of Saturday morning.

Iowa

Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported as holiday weekend begins

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several hundred more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported since Friday morning as the Independence Day holiday weekend got underway across the state, according to public health officials.

Iowa

Helicopter crash near Des Moines airport injures one

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCCI
A helicopter crash near the Des Moines International Airport resulted in injuries to one person, fire department officials said.

Latest News

Coronavirus

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CARA ANNA
More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.

National

Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8.

National

Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
Elevating a message of personal responsibility over statewide crackdowns on businesses and requirements for people in public spaces has been a consistent approach among certain governors during the coronavirus crisis.

National

North Korea says it has no plans for talks with US

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
North Korea is reiterating it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as “hostile” polices toward Pyongyang.

Coronavirus

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 12 hours ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.