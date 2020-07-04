Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname.

The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to “making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality.” The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905.

The move mirrors one by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name.

In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.

