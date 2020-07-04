Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man seriously injured in fireworks accident

Fireworks are more popular than ever this pandemic Fourth of July.
Fireworks are more popular than ever this pandemic Fourth of July.(Source: KXAN, WCCO, KCPQ, KCRA, CNN, Hearst, FAMILY SURVEILLANCE VIDEO/Denis Kiriaev, CNN)
By Ben Hoppenworth
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has serious injuries after a fireworks accident in Marion. It happened in the 400 block of 62nd St. on Thursday night.

Marion Police responded to that address, just east of Highway 13, for the report of a medical emergency involving fireworks. Around 6:30 p.m., paramedics found a 52-year-old man from Cedar Rapids injured. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released details about his condition.

