“Buck Moon” eclipse takes place Saturday night, but extremely faint

FILE - In this Monday Feb. 9, 2009 file photo, a faint shadow from the Earth is cast over part of the Moon during a penumbral lunar eclipse, seen from Manila, Philippines. The penumbral lunar eclipse on July 4, 2020, will likely not be even this visible from Earth without special equipment, according to NASA.(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Maybe you’ve heard about a lunar eclipse that is coinciding with the July 4th holiday this year, but the results this time will likely be a little underwhelming compared to other eclipses.

Saturday night features a full Moon and a partial penumbral eclipse, according to NASA. This is when the Moon passes through the part of Earth’s shadow that only partially blocks sunlight, meaning that the visible change in the light bouncing off the Moon’s surface isn’t quite as noticeable to us. In fact, this eclipse will be so subtle that it will most likely be undetectable to the human eye.

What’s normally called a “partial lunar eclipse” is when part of the Moon enters the Earth’s umbra, which is the part of Earth’s shadow that totally blocks direct sunlight. When a total lunar eclipse occurs, the Moon is entirely within this darker part of the shadow, with only light passing through the edges of Earth’s atmosphere reaching the Moon’s surface. That’s what gives it a distinctive red color, sometimes called a “blood moon.”

If you still want to try to see the eclipse, it reaches its peak at around 11:30 p.m.

Tonight’s full moon is also known as the “Buck Moon,” given for the first full Moon of the summer.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

