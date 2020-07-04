Advertisement

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after an NFL preseason football game in Denver. The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after an NFL preseason football game in Denver. The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association’s recommendation to cancel the preseason though it prefers to cut the schedule in half, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The league decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision told the AP.

But the union’s board of player representatives voted Thursday to ask the league to cancel the entire preseason schedule, according to two people who were part of that conversation.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can impose up to four preseason games per team this season and up to three when the regular season goes to 17 games in 2021. The teams that play in the annual Hall of Fame game may play an extra game. That game between the Cowboys and Steelers scheduled for Aug. 6 already was canceled.

The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open this month.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

17-year-old dies after drowning at Lake Delhi

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A 17-year-old died after drowning at Lake Delhi Friday.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

National

Officer shot and killed, suspect found dead in Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Police in Ohio say an intoxicated gunman holding a beer shot and killed an officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a store parking lot early Saturday morning.

Iowa

“Buck Moon” eclipse takes place Saturday night, but extremely faint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Maybe you’ve heard about a lunar eclipse that is coinciding with the July 4th holiday this year, but the results this time will likely be a little underwhelming compared to other eclipses.

Latest News

National

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
The driver was in custody, Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said. Charges had not been filed as of Saturday morning.

Coronavirus

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

National

Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer
The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname.

Iowa

Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported as holiday weekend begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several hundred more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported since Friday morning as the Independence Day holiday weekend got underway across the state, according to public health officials.

Iowa

Helicopter crash near Des Moines airport injures one

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCCI
A helicopter crash near the Des Moines International Airport resulted in injuries to one person, fire department officials said.

Coronavirus

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CARA ANNA
More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.