17-year-old dies after drowning at Lake Delhi

Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old died after drowning at Lake Delhi Friday.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a possible drowning around 7 p.m. Friday. The caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake and did nor resurface.

The Delhi Fire Department divers located the victim, 17-year-old Teige Hunt, in about forty feet of water near a landmark known locally as “injun Joe” after a brief search. The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was then flown to U of I Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation.

