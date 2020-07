MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear Creek-Amana and West Delaware split a doubleheader on the baseball diamond on Thursday. The Clippers took the first game, 7-2, but then West Delaware responded with a 7-4 victory in the nightcap.

West Delaware improves to 8-5, while Clear Creek-Amana goes to 9-4 overall.

