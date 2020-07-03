Advertisement

University of Iowa Health Care seeing rise in staff testing positive for COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Johnson County, University of Iowa Health Care is also seeing more cases among their employees.
By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Johnson County, the University of Iowa Health Care is also seeing more cases among its employees.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Brennan says there is no evidence the staff is getting the virus from patients, or that patients have gotten it from staff. UIHC officials say staff that has tested positive are sent home to isolate until they have improved without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

Dr. Brennan says cases in the staff reflect the cases in the community, which are mostly 18-25-year old people who have tested positive after going to large social gatherings. She says she’s concerned about cases rising even more as people go out to celebrate the holiday weekend. UIHC warns people going out to celebrate this weekend to wear masks and social distance, avoid large gatherings, and not to share food in order to stay safe.

