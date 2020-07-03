Two additional suspects arrested in Atlanta Wendy’s arson

(CNN) - Authorities in Atlanta have arrested two additional suspects for allegedly setting a Wendy’s restaurant on fire.

The Atlanta Fire Department said 33-year-old John Wade and 23-year-old Chisom Kingston are both charged with first degree arson.

The fire was set during protests over the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Officials are still trying to identify additional persons of interest in the arson.

Last month, Natalie White was arrested and charged with first degree arson, she is out on bond.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.