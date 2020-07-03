Advertisement

Two additional suspects arrested in Atlanta Wendy’s arson

Photos provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office show Chisom Kingston, 23, left, and John Wade, 33, who were arrested Thursday, July 2, 2020, on suspicion of arson in the burning of an Atlanta Wendy's restaurant where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Photos provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office show Chisom Kingston, 23, left, and John Wade, 33, who were arrested Thursday, July 2, 2020, on suspicion of arson in the burning of an Atlanta Wendy's restaurant where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
(CNN) - Authorities in Atlanta have arrested two additional suspects for allegedly setting a Wendy’s restaurant on fire.

The Atlanta Fire Department said 33-year-old John Wade and 23-year-old Chisom Kingston are both charged with first degree arson.

The fire was set during protests over the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Officials are still trying to identify additional persons of interest in the arson.

Last month, Natalie White was arrested and charged with first degree arson, she is out on bond.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

