Small schools in Iowa say they have an advantage in Return to Learn plans

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DIAGONAL, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa teachers in school districts big and small are preparing to Return to Learn.

The Diagonal School District in Ringgold County is the smallest in the state of Iowa. Small districts say when it comes to returning to learn, they actually have some advantages.

"We got out of our classes at spring break and haven't been back in," said Taylor Bentley, a science teacher at Diagonal Schools.

It's a summer unlike any other for Bentley. The COVID-19 pandemic means educators like her are preparing with a lot less certainty.

“It’s nice because we have small classes, so we can spread our kids out,” Bentley said. “We have that ability. I have the biggest classroom. I’ll be able to spread out the kids just fine.”

That's assuming students will be in class. Under Iowa's Return to Learn plans, schools have to plan for in-person learning, online learning or a mix of both. Diagonal's Superintendent Karleen Stephens said one benefit rural districts like hers have during the pandemic is that they know all their families well and can keep an eye on everyone's well-being.

"We can keep track," Stephens said. "We know where they've been. We can drop packets by homes."

Stephens said plans also include a focus on students' emotional well-being, which is why she hopes in-person learning is a go. Bentley does too.

"It's one thing to say I've talked to my kids and they're doing okay," Bentley said. "It's another thing to see the kids and know they're doing okay."

Diagonal hasn’t decided on whether to require face coverings. Stephens said the district has plenty of masks on hand right now. The school district is also ensuring families that don’t have broadband get access.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

