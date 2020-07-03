Advertisement

Seasonably warm and humid for the holiday weekend

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 4th of July weekend will look and feel just like you’d expect for the holiday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and it’ll be fairly humid with dew points in the upper 60s. While there’s a tiny chance that a shower could pop up in the area this weekend, the odds are so low and the coverage so small that it’s not worth worrying about. In general, plan for a mostly sunny sky - which means a high UV index that requires sunscreen when you’re outside.

If you are looking for rain, our next chance doesn’t come until Tuesday and then again later in the week. Those are looking iffy, though. Highs stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout next week.

