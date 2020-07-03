Advertisement

Scott County supervisor seeks public mask mandate

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County Board supervisor wants to make public masks mandatory in all public areas of the county where safe social distancing is not possible.

Supervisor Ken Croken said in a media release Friday that he has placed a motion on Thursday’s supervisor’s meeting.

He said in the release, “Wishful thinking about the end of this pandemic has failed to materialize,” Croken said.

“And, the addition of Scott County to the CDC list of disease “hot spots” based on the most recent 14-day trend should be all the incentive we need. It’s time for decisive action that underscores one, unequivocal message: COVID-19 will go not simply go away.”

“The science is clear and the experience of other communities across the nation and around the world provides us with a road map forward. I believe the widespread use of face coverings throughout Scott County is a good first step.”

