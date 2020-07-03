Possible COVID-19 exposure at South Hardin High School Graduation

ELDORA, Iowa (KCRG) - In a release, the Superintendent of South Hardin Schools stated that a graduate of the Class of 2020, who attended the high school graduation ceremony, tested positive for COVID-19.

The graduation took place on June 27th. The graduate did not show symptoms at the time of the graduation but was made aware of the exposure through contact tracing.

The school stated that although the risk of exposure is minimal, people in attendance of the graduation should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

