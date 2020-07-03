Police release name of man who died in Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police released the name of the person who died following a shooting in Dubuque Thursday evening.

Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, from Dubuque, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, he was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, near the intersection with Bluff Street, shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Investigators did find, through traffic cameras, that Smothers was involved in a physical altercation with another adult man. During this, the offender got a handgun from his waistband and shot Smothers in the chest.

The cameras also showed that the offender running into the address, 419 Loras Blvd. after the shooting. Police then executed a search warrant at that address as part of the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

