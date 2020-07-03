Advertisement

Nigerian man charged with cyber fraud against US companies

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A Nigerian national has appeared in court in Chicago on charges that he orchestrated an international cyber fraud scheme that defrauded U.S. businesses in six states out of tens of millions of dollars.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said Friday that 29-year-old Olalekan Jacob Ponle, originally of Lagos, Nigeria, was arrested last month in the United Arab Emirates, where he was living. He was expelled from the country and into FBI custody, and arrived in Chicago Thursday.

He’s charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against companies based in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New York and California.

