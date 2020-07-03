Advertisement

Neighbors line Keokuk County roads with “hundreds” of tractors in honor of man who died in farm accident

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday morning, family and friends remembered a man from Keokuk County who died in a farming accident on June 28. His funeral was a reflection of the job he loved and people whose lives he touched every day.

Friday morning was dedicated to 28-year-old Travis Greiner.

“Travis... growing up, was a real good kid,” said Steve Greiner, Travis’ uncle. “Very polite, never outspoken, he helped everybody and anybody in the community he could.”

Travis was described by his family and friends as a dedicated servant, committed to helping others.

“Everybody relied on him,” Steve said. “He always had time to help everyone else and not worry about himself.”

He was a mechanic for Greiner Implement. His family said his knowledge for Case vehicles was remarkable.

“He could fix anything,” said Les Greiner, Travis’ uncle. “Over the phone, in person, it didn’t matter. He had a knack for that stuff, he had a great memory.”

The mechanic by trade was a farmer at heart. His mode of transportation, of course, was something big and something red. But Travis’ company was enjoyed by many others- with large, red, four-wheeled signs lining the gravel roads serving as proof.

“There’s probably over 100 tractors sitting around here,” Steve said.

For miles in each direction from the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the machines he loved were on full display.

“Just the time that the people took to get this organized, and get it all set up last night for today, it just shows how much effect he had on the community and the neighbors and everybody,” Les said.

It was all a community-wide effort to honor a man his family says was unparalleled to his peers.

“In one sentence, I would say he’s the greatest person that I’ve ever met,” Steve said.

Honoring Travis in a way they knew he would love.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local app tries to help businesses during the pandemic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Deetz is the latest new app created to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The app, which was created by University of Iowa and Iowa State graduates, gives current and local information about businesses and events without using social media.

News

Cedar Rapids protestors pressure Mayor and City Council

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A Cedar Rapids group marched to Mayor Brad Hart's house, saying they feel life out of the process to create a citizen review board for police.

News

Remembering man who died in a farming accident

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Today family and friends remembered a man from Keokuk County who died in a farming accident this week.

News

Going inside the most well known building in Delaware County

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The courthouse., where, for the select few who get to go to the top, you can probably see most of Delaware County.

Latest News

News

Firework complaints increase in Dubuque

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Dubuque Police Department is preparing for what they say is going to be an unusual Fourth of July weekend.

News

New app helps businesses in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some restaurants are getting creative to make up for lost sales.

News

Child care problems in Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
Before the pandemic, lawmakers were on track to have bipartisan support for child care reform.

National

Virus-hammered Air France announces 7,500 job cuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Air France and regional subsidiary Hop have announced 7,500 job cuts after the virus pandemic grounded most flights and darkened prospects for future air travel.

National

2 tremors shake Puerto Rico, latest in series of quakes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two strong earthquakes have shaken Puerto Rico, but there have been no reports of injuries in the latest of a series of tremors that have hit the U.S. territory since late December.

National

July 4th military flyovers to go over DC, 4 other cities

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s July 4 celebration will feature an extensive U.S. military air show over Washington, D.C., but four other cities will get mini-versions of the airpower display on Saturday.