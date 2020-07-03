Neighbors line Keokuk County roads with “hundreds” of tractors in honor of man who died in farm accident

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday morning, family and friends remembered a man from Keokuk County who died in a farming accident on June 28. His funeral was a reflection of the job he loved and people whose lives he touched every day.

Friday morning was dedicated to 28-year-old Travis Greiner.

“Travis... growing up, was a real good kid,” said Steve Greiner, Travis’ uncle. “Very polite, never outspoken, he helped everybody and anybody in the community he could.”

Travis was described by his family and friends as a dedicated servant, committed to helping others.

“Everybody relied on him,” Steve said. “He always had time to help everyone else and not worry about himself.”

He was a mechanic for Greiner Implement. His family said his knowledge for Case vehicles was remarkable.

“He could fix anything,” said Les Greiner, Travis’ uncle. “Over the phone, in person, it didn’t matter. He had a knack for that stuff, he had a great memory.”

The mechanic by trade was a farmer at heart. His mode of transportation, of course, was something big and something red. But Travis’ company was enjoyed by many others- with large, red, four-wheeled signs lining the gravel roads serving as proof.

“There’s probably over 100 tractors sitting around here,” Steve said.

For miles in each direction from the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the machines he loved were on full display.

“Just the time that the people took to get this organized, and get it all set up last night for today, it just shows how much effect he had on the community and the neighbors and everybody,” Les said.

It was all a community-wide effort to honor a man his family says was unparalleled to his peers.

“In one sentence, I would say he’s the greatest person that I’ve ever met,” Steve said.

Honoring Travis in a way they knew he would love.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.