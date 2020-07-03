Muscatine Mayor to issue city-wide mandatory face mask proclamation in the coming days

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine’s Mayor says she will be issuing a city-wide mandatory face mask proclamation in the coming days.

Mayor Diana Broderson says she will be holding a news conference on Sunday at 2 p.m. to make this announcement. Mason City’s mayor has also made this mandate.

According to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, Mayors don’t have the authority to do this because it isn’t consistent with the Governor’s proclamation. Governor Reynolds’ latest proclamation does not require the use of face coverings.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.