Man dies after single car crash in Ottuwma
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old Ottumwa man died after a single-car crash in Wapello county Thursday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says around 6:30 a.m Thursday, Tylor Collins was driving southbound on Eddyville road south of 143rd street. He then drove off the roadway, struck an embankment, and went airborne.
The vehicle then hit a utility pole and overturned. Police also say that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.