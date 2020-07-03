Advertisement

Man dies after single car crash in Ottuwma

(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old Ottumwa man died after a single-car crash in Wapello county Thursday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says around 6:30 a.m Thursday, Tylor Collins was driving southbound on Eddyville road south of 143rd street. He then drove off the roadway, struck an embankment, and went airborne.

The vehicle then hit a utility pole and overturned. Police also say that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

