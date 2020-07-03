Advertisement

Local app tries to help businesses during the pandemic

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Deetz is the latest new app created to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app, which was created by University of Iowa and Iowa State graduates, gives current and local information about businesses and events without using social media.

Users can anonymously drop pins at their location on the map and give brief descriptions about an event, deal, or restaurant they enjoyed. Businesses can use the free app to promote specials, deals, or simply reach new audiences with their content. Pins expire after 24 hours so the information stays currently going on in the area, and also includes a rewards point program that incentivizes users.

Edgar Barrios, who owns Hacienda Las Glorias, said he’s started a food truck with his brother to regain lost business from Covid-19. He uses the app to publicize where the truck will go for the night.

“We have to work for it,” he said. “It’s super hot out there.”

Barrios said he uses the app to publicize where the truck will go for the night.

“It’s a great thing, he said. “So if we find a way to tell people, ‘hey we are going to be in the taco truck at this location come and see us so you don’t have to drive or go anywhere else’ it helps.”

Its’ goal is similar to another app called City PERK$, which gives customers access to discounts at more than 25 local businesses and restaurants in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. But, City PERK$ is only free for businesses to join and costs $20 per year for customers.

