Kids on Course University summer program expanded to serve thousands of kids.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This summer, the Kids on Course University summer program has expanded to serve thousands of kids.

The normal Kids on Course University summer program was canceled due to COVID-19. Now, in an effort to keep helping families, Kids on Course is handing out food for kids at nine drive-thru locations every Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Program Director Stephanie Stulken says the usual Kids on Course University program enrolls around 750 kids for its seven-week program. So far this summer, they’ve served almost 500,000 meals, with about 28,000 meals every week.

Parents can drive up to the station and volunteers will put as many meals as they need into their trunk to maintain social distancing. The families don’t have to be in the Cedar Rapids school district and any kid under the age of 18 is eligible. Once a week, kids can pick up an activity with their meal, like sidewalk chalk. “The fact that we can take the stress of a huge grocery bill every month away by providing meals, and then we can provide enrichment’s every week as well....it’s just an amazing thing this community has come together to do,” says Stulken.

Stulken says the program is also partnering with Take 5! Reading programs to give 5 free books to all the kids enrolled in Kids on Course University. When the kids come to get their books, they’ll get to pick up a special meal provided by local restaurants. That event is aiming to help support restaurants struggling because of COVID-19.

