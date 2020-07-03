Advertisement

Kansas City police: Officer shot in head remains stable

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Kansas City police officer who was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire remains in stable condition Friday following surgery.

Police have declined to release the name of the officer who was shot Thursday evening after responding to a call about a man waving a gun at a McDonald’s.

Another officer shot and killed the gunman. The state Highway Patrol, which is investigating, on Friday identified the suspect as 31-year-old Ky Johnson of Grandview.

The Patrol hasn’t returned Associated Press phone calls seeking comment. Police say the officer underwent emergency surgery Thursday evening and is stable. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Iowa

Iowa man who sued son over wife’s death attacked by 2nd son

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say an Iowa man who successfully sued one of his sons for the shooting death of his wife has been assaulted by his other son.

National

Redskins undergoing ‘thorough review’ of team name

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The recent national debate over racism renewed calls for the franchise to change the name, and sponsors this week started mounting their own pressure.

National

Can Trump’s anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states.

National

WATCH: Osprey flies with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

Latest News

Iowa

389 more COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Friday, 3 more deaths

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The state is reporting an additional 389 cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 1 hour ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

National

College Students in Alabama throw COVID-19 contest parties

Updated: 1 hour ago
Alabama state officials say they are investigating parties where college students are intentionally trying to catch COVID-19.

National

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

Iowa

Finley Hospital in Dubuque begins restricting visitors

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dubuque said it will return to restricting visitors at Finley Hospital due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the county. The restrictions started at 6 p.m. on July 2.