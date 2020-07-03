Advertisement

Iowa man who sued son over wife’s death attacked by 2nd son

Jail
Jail(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Iowa - Police say an Iowa man who successfully sued one of his sons for the shooting death of his wife has been assaulted by his other son.

The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Billy Dean Carter was arrested Wednesday and charged with assaulting his father, 74-year-old Bill Carter.

Police say the younger Carter knocked his father to the ground and kicked him twice on a road near the elder father’s home following an argument.

In 2017, a jury ordered another of Bill Carter’s sons, Jason Carter, to pay $10 million to the estate of his mother, 68-year-old Shirley, who died in 2015 from two gunshot wounds fired by a rifle.

Jason Carter was later acquitted of murder in the case.

