Hot, humid, and dry through the holiday weekend

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot, humid, and dry conditions continue across eastern Iowa through the holiday weekend. Lots of sunshine expected throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s, low 90s. Feels like temperatures could be into the mid-90s this afternoon. Lows tonight drop into the upper 60s.

A high-pressure system will control our weather pattern over the coming days, keeping highs pretty consistent in the upper 80s, low 90s across the area with heat index values up into the mid-90s in the afternoon and evening. A few storm chances come into the forecast next week, but at least for right now look low.

