Hot and dry holiday weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather continues to look like an Iowa classic for our holiday weekend. There’s essentially no change in the airmass, meaning pretty much the same highs and lows for the next week. Plan on sunshine and highs around 90 this afternoon. The same story continues through the weekend with a peak heat index each afternoon generally in the mid-90s. Going into next week, there are a few storm chances, though these chances remain very low at this time and the main message is a continuation of hot and dry weather for the majority of us. Have a great and safe weekend!

