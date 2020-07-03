Advertisement

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.

Home Depot released a statement saying it is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in the recent years.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.

Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred and it is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged in conversations around systemic racism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

Local

Cedar Rapids police respond to shots fired call Thursday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired call Thursday night in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE.

News

Rising COVID-19 cases in UIHC Staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases are rising in Johnson County, UI Health Care is also seeing more cases among its employees.

News

Kids on Course lunch program expands

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kids on Course University had to cancel its normal summer program because of COVID-19, but it's still working to help kids who need meals during the break.

Latest News

News

Holding pattern for restaurants and bars

Updated: 2 hours ago
Restaurants and bars find themselves in a holding pattern, as some are still reopening, while coronavirus cases are picking back up in parts of Iowa.

News

Man dies after shooting in Dubuque

Updated: 2 hours ago
A shooting in Dubuque tonight has killed a man.

Local

Cedar Rapids bar reopens, then closes again, as COVID cases rise in Linn County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Belle’s Basix temporarily closed again on June 25 in response to an increase of coronavirus cases in Linn County.

Iowa

Muscatine Mayor to issue city-wide mandatory face mask proclamation in the coming days

Updated: 3 hours ago
Muscatine’s Mayor says she will be issuing a city-wide mandatory face mask proclamation in the coming days.

Local

Kids on Course University summer program expanded to serve thousands of kids.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
This summer, the Kids on Course University summer program has expanded to serve thousands of kids.

Local

University of Iowa Health Care seeing rise in staff testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Johnson County, University of Iowa Health Care is also seeing more cases among their employees.