‘His Mona Lisa’ - Penske adds golden touch to iconic Indy

The Pagoda is seen at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, July 3, 2020. Roger Penske has spent the six months since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway transforming the facility. He's spent millions on capital improvements to the 111-year-old national landmark and finally gets to showcase some of the upgrades this weekend as NASCAR and IndyCar share the venue in a historic doubleheader. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
The Pagoda is seen at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, July 3, 2020. Roger Penske has spent the six months since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway transforming the facility. He's spent millions on capital improvements to the 111-year-old national landmark and finally gets to showcase some of the upgrades this weekend as NASCAR and IndyCar share the venue in a historic doubleheader. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has spent the six months since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway transforming the facility.

He’s spent millions on capital improvements to the 111-year-old national landmark. He finally gets to showcase some of the upgrades this weekend as NASCAR and IndyCar share the venue in a historic doubleheader.

Among the additions are a 100-foot video board and a lift to raise the winning car in the victory circle. Penske says his mission is to create a remarkable guest experience at the speedway. He hopes to have fans back for next month’s Indianapolis 500.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

