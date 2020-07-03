‘His Mona Lisa’ - Penske adds golden touch to iconic Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has spent the six months since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway transforming the facility.

He’s spent millions on capital improvements to the 111-year-old national landmark. He finally gets to showcase some of the upgrades this weekend as NASCAR and IndyCar share the venue in a historic doubleheader.

Among the additions are a 100-foot video board and a lift to raise the winning car in the victory circle. Penske says his mission is to create a remarkable guest experience at the speedway. He hopes to have fans back for next month’s Indianapolis 500.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.