Finley Hospital in Dubuque to restrict visitors starting next week

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Finley Hospital in Dubuque will begin restricting visitors due to an increase in COVID cases.

UnityPoint announced that starting next week it would not allow visitors to the hospital. Exceptions can be made for the end of life care, childbirth, and where the visitor is essential to the patient’s wellbeing.

This comes as MercyOne in Waterloo returned to its policy of no visitors in it’s northeast Iowa facilities on Friday.

