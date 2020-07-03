Advertisement

Finley Hospital in Dubuque begins restricting visitors

The main entrance at UnityPoint-Finley Hospital in Dubuque on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health in Dubuque said it will return to restricting visitors at Finley Hospital due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the county.

The restrictions started at 6 p.m. on July 2.

No visitors will be allowed, except for a few exceptions. Patients and visitors will be screened at the valet and emergency entrances.

The exceptions include:

  • Obstetric patients may have one support person.
  • Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
  • Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors. 
  • Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
  • Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.
  • Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parent or guardian.
  • Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.
  • Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Room (ER) may have one person with them only as necessary for patient care.

UnityPoint said visitors who are allowed, must stay in the patient room and wear a mask for the duration of their visit and must leave the hospital as soon as they leave the patients room.

Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a positive or pending COVID-19 test, and will only be permitted if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection. Children under the age of 18 will not be allowed, except under extraordinary circumstances.

