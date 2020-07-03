Advertisement

FDA issues warning over methanol in hand sanitizers

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning over a potentially poisonous ingredient found in some hand sanitizers.

The FDA says some hand sanitizer products could be contaminated with methanol, which can be life-threatening if ingested and toxic if absorbed through the skin.

Methanol exposure can cause a host of symptoms including nausea, headaches, dizziness, amnesia-coma and seizures.

The use of ethanol alcohol-based hand sanitizers is still recommended by the FDA when soap and water is unavailable.

The FDA warns that although methanol-containing hand sanitizer produced by the company Eskibiochem was recalled, some of the tainted products could still be in stores.

