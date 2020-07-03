Eight Secret Service agents test positive for COVID-19, delaying Pence’s Arizona visit

(CNN) - A law enforcement source tells CNN, that eight Secret Service agents assigned to the Vice President’s trip to Arizona tested positive for coronavirus.

This was right before Mike Pence was scheduled to travel there.

The positive tests reportedly forced a one-day delay, so the Secret Service could swap in healthy agents.

Pence was scheduled to go to Arizona on Tuesday, but delayed the trip until Wednesday.

Secret Service director of communications told CNN, “the health and safety of our workforce, their families, and that of our protectees remains the agency’s highest priority.”

Pence’s trip originally included several more public stops, but the trip was scaled back, because of the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

