East Buchanan gets one against No. 8 Lisbon in doubleheader
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - East Buchanan came away with a split in its doubleheader against No. 8 Lisbon on Thursday. The Lions won the opener, 10-2. Then East Buchanan responded in the second game winning, 6-4. The Bucs scored five of their runs in the top of the third inning.
Lisbon improves to 11-2 overall, while East Buchanan goes to 8-3.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.