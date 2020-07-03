East Buchanan gets one against No. 8 Lisbon in doubleheader

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - East Buchanan came away with a split in its doubleheader against No. 8 Lisbon on Thursday. The Lions won the opener, 10-2. Then East Buchanan responded in the second game winning, 6-4. The Bucs scored five of their runs in the top of the third inning.

Lisbon improves to 11-2 overall, while East Buchanan goes to 8-3.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.