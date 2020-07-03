Advertisement

East Buchanan gets one against No. 8 Lisbon in doubleheader

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - East Buchanan came away with a split in its doubleheader against No. 8 Lisbon on Thursday. The Lions won the opener, 10-2. Then East Buchanan responded in the second game winning, 6-4. The Bucs scored five of their runs in the top of the third inning.

Lisbon improves to 11-2 overall, while East Buchanan goes to 8-3.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Delaware and Clear Creek-Amana split doubleheader

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
West Delaware and Clear Creek-Amana split their doubleheader matchup on Thursday.

Sports

East Buchanan takes one against No. 8 Lisbon

Updated: 42 minutes ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

West Delaware and CCA split doubleheader

Updated: 44 minutes ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Eliezer De Los Santos adjusting to new life in America both on and off the field

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
Regina shortstop Eliezer De Los Santos is quite the spectacle to see on the baseball diamond, his natural abilities were sharpened by training every day while growing up in the Dominican Republic. De Los Santos moved to America last September, in the hopes of one day returning home as a professional

Latest News

Sports

Eliezer De Los Santos adjusting to life in America both on and off the field

Updated: 13 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Western Dubuque baseball season suspended mid-game over COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
An eastern Iowa high school’s baseball team saw its season abruptly put on hold on Wednesday night due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

National

Field of Dreams game on schedule, but with new matchup

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
If you build it, they will come, but the “they” has been changed, according to reports.

National

Minor League Baseball officially cancels 2020 season

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Minor League Baseball, including the Cedar Rapids Kernels and other local teams, will not be played in 2020, according to a social media post from league officials.

National

Grinnell cancels fall sports due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Grinnell College says it will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa athletics announces temporary pay cuts for coaches, staff

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Administrators for the University of Iowa Athletics Department said that it will be slashing the budget for fiscal year 2021 by millions in order to stem the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.