Dubuque proposing free bus rides for students to boost usage

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jule bus service in Dubuque is proposing going back to offering free rides for students as part of an effort to boost ridership, something it stopped doing in 2016.

“The fare change affected a segment of one of our largest ridership groups,” Jule staff wrote in a memo to the Dubuque City Council proposing going back to free rides for students. “One of the unforeseen outcomes from this policy has been a continual decline in the ridership of school age children.”

In 2016, the city started charging school-aged children an annual fee for an unlimited bus pass. That fee is now $15 a year. However, the Jule said since then, ridership of school aged kids has fallen by 100,000 even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, it’s proposing going back to offering a free student annual pass to kids age 12-18 with a valid school ID.

The Jule has seen a steep impact from COVID-19, despite getting $3.6 million in federal CARES Act funding. It says getting more people to ride the bus, even for free, will actually help its budget because so much of it’s funding is tied to ridership.

The Jule is also proposing a reduced fare for students at Dubuque’s colleges (Clarke, Loras, University of Dubuque, Emmaus and NICC) and a reduced rate for veterans.

The Dubuque City Council will set a public hearing on the proposed rate changes at its meeting on Monday.

