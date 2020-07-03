Advertisement

Dubuque proposing free bus rides for students to boost usage

(KCRG)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jule bus service in Dubuque is proposing going back to offering free rides for students as part of an effort to boost ridership, something it stopped doing in 2016.

“The fare change affected a segment of one of our largest ridership groups,” Jule staff wrote in a memo to the Dubuque City Council proposing going back to free rides for students. “One of the unforeseen outcomes from this policy has been a continual decline in the ridership of school age children.”

In 2016, the city started charging school-aged children an annual fee for an unlimited bus pass. That fee is now $15 a year. However, the Jule said since then, ridership of school aged kids has fallen by 100,000 even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, it’s proposing going back to offering a free student annual pass to kids age 12-18 with a valid school ID.

The Jule has seen a steep impact from COVID-19, despite getting $3.6 million in federal CARES Act funding. It says getting more people to ride the bus, even for free, will actually help its budget because so much of it’s funding is tied to ridership.

The Jule is also proposing a reduced fare for students at Dubuque’s colleges (Clarke, Loras, University of Dubuque, Emmaus and NICC) and a reduced rate for veterans.

The Dubuque City Council will set a public hearing on the proposed rate changes at its meeting on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Virus-hammered Air France announces 7,500 job cuts

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Air France and regional subsidiary Hop have announced 7,500 job cuts after the virus pandemic grounded most flights and darkened prospects for future air travel.

National

2 tremors shake Puerto Rico, latest in series of quakes

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Two strong earthquakes have shaken Puerto Rico, but there have been no reports of injuries in the latest of a series of tremors that have hit the U.S. territory since late December.

National

July 4th military flyovers to go over DC, 4 other cities

Updated: 28 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s July 4 celebration will feature an extensive U.S. military air show over Washington, D.C., but four other cities will get mini-versions of the airpower display on Saturday.

National

31 MLB players, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19, or 1.2%

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thirty-one Major League Baseball players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%.

Panthers

7 UNI Panther athletes, 1 staff have COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
Seven UNI Panther student-athletes and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 following voluntary workouts at campus facilities.

Latest News

News

UNI players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
7 University of Northern Iowa student-athletes and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Police release name of victim who died in shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
The investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a Dubuque man Thursday.

News

Health officials warning people to be careful this holiday

Updated: 1 hour ago
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Eastern Iowa, health officials are urging people to be careful during the holiday weekend.

News

Former Cedar Rapids softball player charged in cold case

Updated: 1 hour ago
A former Cedar Rapids softball star is charged in a 1999 Florida cold case, along with her ex-husband, who is a former homicide detective there.

National

Packers to play before significantly smaller Lambeau crowds

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers will play before significantly fewer fans at Lambeau Field this year if they play in front of any at all.