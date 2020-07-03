COVID-19 to delay Five Flags expansion in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Plans for a major expansion and renovation at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque will likely wait until at least 2022 because of COVID-19.

In a memo released ahead of next week’s city council meeting, Dubuque City Manager Michael Van Milligen warned the financial situation from the pandemic is no time for a vote on a bond.

“In Fiscal Year 2021 the City is anticipating a multi-million dollar revenue shortfall that could lead to service cuts and employee lay-offs,” Van Milligen wrote. “I have no reason to believe that the local economy will be fully recovered over the next 18 months to two years.”

The city council had earlier approved a September vote on the $74 million project. That would include demolishing the current Five Flags Center to build a new, larger venue.

The city delayed that vote at the onset of the pandemic. The commission overseeing the expansion asked for a vote on September 2021. But Van Milligen said even that would be too soon.

“I respectfully recommend that the Mayor and City Council adopt resolution #1 postponing the referendum date to a date not certain and table this issue until January 18, 2022.”

