Coronavirus forcing Air National Guard to change recruiting tactics

By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with the Iowa Air National Guard say they’re forced to try new recruitment tactics right now. There’s not a lot of events going on right now. That’s where leaders like to do a lot of their recruiting. They say face-to-face time with potential applicants is crucial.

Leaders say there's a lot of pride joining the Air National Guard. People get to serve their country and community.

National Guard members have helped out at Test Iowa sites. That’s where they test people for COVID-19.

Leaders are trying to push recruiters hard on social media. They have held some virtual career fairs. They are also reaching out to high schools and colleges, and to people who are getting out of active duty.

“Right now market studies are saying that people are interested in the military,” said Senior Master Sergeant Michael McIntosh. “However it is delaying them from acting, so nobody wants to act right now to enlist. I have seen some instances where we have recruits, they still say they are interested but don’t want to leave their houses.”

The National Guard says they can also help pay for school. Leaders plan to be at events when they start again to try recruiting. They have a lot of open positions. More information can be found: https://www.goang.com/locations/iowa/des-moines-air-national-guard-base.html.

