College Students in Alabama throw COVID-19 contest parties

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (CNN) - Alabama state officials say they are investigating parties where college students are intentionally trying to catch COVID-19.

The parties held in Tuscaloosa are called “corona parties.”

Students go to a party, put money in a pool, and whoever comes down with the virus first wins the money.

At first, it was a rumor, but doctors offices and the state public health officials confirmed the information.

”I just think it’s senseless,” Tuscaloosa City Council member Sonya McKinstry said. “I think it’s careless. And it makes me mad as hell that you know we’re constantly trying to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus while they’re just having a damn party trying to spread it.”

The University of Alabama is reopening campus to students for in-person classes this fall.

It has not said if the students hosting and attending these parties are enrolled.

