Advertisement

College Students in Alabama throw COVID-19 contest parties

College students threw COVID-19 contest parties in Tuscaloosa.
College students threw COVID-19 contest parties in Tuscaloosa.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (CNN) - Alabama state officials say they are investigating parties where college students are intentionally trying to catch COVID-19.

The parties held in Tuscaloosa are called “corona parties.”

Students go to a party, put money in a pool, and whoever comes down with the virus first wins the money.

At first, it was a rumor, but doctors offices and the state public health officials confirmed the information.

”I just think it’s senseless,” Tuscaloosa City Council member Sonya McKinstry said. “I think it’s careless. And it makes me mad as hell that you know we’re constantly trying to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus while they’re just having a damn party trying to spread it.”

The University of Alabama is reopening campus to students for in-person classes this fall.

It has not said if the students hosting and attending these parties are enrolled.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Iowa

Iowa man who sued son over wife’s death attacked by 2nd son

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say an Iowa man who successfully sued one of his sons for the shooting death of his wife has been assaulted by his other son.

National

Redskins undergoing ‘thorough review’ of team name

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The recent national debate over racism renewed calls for the franchise to change the name, and sponsors this week started mounting their own pressure.

National

Can Trump’s anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states.

National

WATCH: Osprey flies with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

Latest News

National

Kansas City police: Officer shot in head remains stable

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a Kansas City police officer who was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire remains in stable condition Friday following surgery.

Iowa

389 more COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Friday, 3 more deaths

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The state is reporting an additional 389 cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 1 hour ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

National

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

Iowa

Finley Hospital in Dubuque begins restricting visitors

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dubuque said it will return to restricting visitors at Finley Hospital due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the county. The restrictions started at 6 p.m. on July 2.